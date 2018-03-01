Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Records two blocks in Wednesday's win

Diallo had four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.

Diallo received more minutes than starting center Emeka Okafor, who was yanked from the contest just four minutes in (and did not return). Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry will likely oscillate between using the veteran and the youngster, and in this instance it was the youngster who provided the necessary spark for the team.