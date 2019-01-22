Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Remains out of rotation
Diallo played only the final 49.8 seconds of Monday's 105-85 win over the Grizzlies, recording a defensive rebound and no other statistics.
The Pelicans were without superstar big man Anthony Davis (finger) for the contest, but most of his minutes were diverted to the frontcourt trio of Jahlil Okafor, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic. As a result, a rotation spot didn't open up for Diallo, who appears to have fallen further out of favor with coach Alvin Gentry in his third NBA season. Despite continuing to turn in some quality per-minute scoring and rebounding production in his limited court time this season, Diallo will likely need to move to another organization before he gets any sort of meaningful run.
