Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Returns to bench Thursday
Diallo will come off the bench Thursday against the Kings, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Diallo started Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with Anthony Davis (back) out. Davis is out again Thursday, but coach Alvin Gentry will opt to give Jahlil Okafor the start.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Comes up small in first start•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Will start Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Plays nine minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Posts 16 points, 12 boards in loss•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.