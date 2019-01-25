Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores 16 points in Thursday's loss
Diallo finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Diallo supplied a season high scoring total while matching his season high in minutes. The absences of big men Julius Randle (ankle), Nikola Mirotic (calf), and Anthony Davis (finger) resulted in Diallo seeing double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 31. He had combined to earn just 13 minutes across his previous three appearances while being a healthy scratch seven times already this month, but with Mirotic and Davis already ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Diallo could be in line to receive double-digit minutes for a second straight contest.
