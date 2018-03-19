Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores 17 points off bench

Diallo totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over Boston.

Diallo had himself a nice outing Sunday, playing a season-high 24 minutes, resulting in a season-high of 17 points. He has been inconsistent over the course of the season but has flashed some nice upside since DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) went down for the season. He continues to be in and out of the rotation and is really only worth adding as a streamer, especially with the Pelicans having a rare back-to-back-to-back this week.