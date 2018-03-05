Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores season-high 13 points

Diallo scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win against Dallas.

En route to his second double-double of the season, Diallo scored a season-high 13 points Sunday. The forward had gone nine games since his only double-digit game of the season in which he scored 10 points on February 3. While it was an impressive stat line, Diallo has been a very inconsistent player in his 34 games this season. Averaging 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in his second season, he is more of a part-time player than anything else in New Orleans' bench rotation.