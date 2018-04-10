Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores six points in Monday's win

Diallo had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 11 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Clippers.

Diallo has been held to single digits in scoring in seven straight games. Moreover, he has seen 20-plus minutes just once during this recent span, which coupled with the fact that Nikola Mirotic is thriving in the starting lineup, means Diallo shouldn't be expected to see heavy minutes during the playoffs. With that being said, Diallo has at least been getting the nod over veteran backup center Emeka Okafor lately.