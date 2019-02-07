Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Season-high 18 points in win
Diallo racked up 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and a block across 23 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
With Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) out once again, Diallo played strong minutes off the bench. Diallo has played over 20 minutes in three straight games, averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. Fantasy owners should pay close attention to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, because Diallo could find himself a regular part of the rotation if Davis is traded.
