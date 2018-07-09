Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Tallies team-high 25 points Monday
Diallo finished Monday's 97-105 loss to the Pistons with 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes.
Diallo was dominant offensively Monday, leading the team in scoring while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-9 big man has now put together three straight impressive performances and he'll be someone to consider for DFS purposes for as long as he remains on a full workload this summer.
