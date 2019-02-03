Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Well-rounded line in loss
Diallo had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.
Diallo finished with a career high assist total. Moreover, he produced in every category except threes, providing an efficient and well-rounded stat line in yet another hard-fought loss. Injuries to Anthony Davis (finger) Nikola Mirotic (calf), and Julius Randle (ankle) have opened up decent playing time for Diallo, albeit as Jahlil Okafor's primary backup. It's unclear what the roster will look like by the time the trade deadline passes, but regardless Diallo isn't likely to hold consistent value outside of the deepest leagues.
