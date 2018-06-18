Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Will join Summer League roster
Diallo will be on the Pelicans' Vegas Summer League roster, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.
Diallo played in a career-high 52 games in his second NBA season with the Pelicans, but averaged just 11.2 minutes when on the court. As a result, the New Orleans coaching staff wants to get their big man some extra reps and will have him participate in Summer League once again with the hopes of aiding his development. Diallo would be in line for a bigger role if DeMarcus Cousins were to sign elsewhere in free agency, so any additional work should only help his quest for more minutes.
