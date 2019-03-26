Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Will start Tuesday
Diallo will draw his first career start in Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Diallo will replace Anthony Davis (back) in the starting lineup. Jahlil Okafor typically gets the start when Davis is sidelined, but Diallo will get the nod Tuesday. Thus, he figures to be in line for a relatively healthy workload.
