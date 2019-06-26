Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Won't get qualifying offer

The Pelicans declined to extend a qualifying offer to Diallo ahead of free agency, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This isn't overly surprising after New Orleans exercised Jahlil Okafor's team option and drafted Jaxson Hayes eighth overall, but Diallo figures to draw a decent amount of interest on the open market. The Kansas product, who averaged 14.0 minutes per game last season, will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30.