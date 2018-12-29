Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Won't play Saturday
Diallo is inactive Saturday against the Rockets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Diallo was seen with his ankle taped, so it seems safe to assume that's why he's sidelined. Trevon Bluiett will be activated in Diallo's stead.
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: One minute in Friday's win•
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Plays two minutes in Sunday's win•
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Goes scoreless in 18 minutes Wednesday•
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Drops double-double Thursday•
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Tallies team-high 25 points Monday•
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Near double-double in summer league win•
