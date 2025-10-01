The Pelicans have included Shumate on their training camp roster.

Although Shumate appears to have landed a training camp deal with New Orleans, all three of the Pelicans' two-way roster spots are filled. That likely means the team is preparing to eventually shift the undrafted rookie to the G League's Birmingham Squadron. Shumate averaged 3.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 17.4 minutes per game over four Las Vegas Summer League appearances.