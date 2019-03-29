Wood tallied 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 victory over Sacramento.

Wood's dream week continued Thursday as he poured in a career-high 25 points to go with across the board production. The playing time may have been even higher here had he not been in early foul trouble. Anthony Davis (back) was ruled out and could certainly be shut down for the season. There has been no definite word on that and even if it doesn't eventuate, Wood should be picked up in all formats right now. He translates extremely well as a fantasy prospect and the Pelicans are likely going to see what they have long-term.