Wood produced 23 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-14 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks, three steals and an assist over 32 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

Wood produced career highs in points, rebounds and blocks over 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks. The performance came out of nowhere as Wood has averaged just 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game this season. His excellent game may afford him more playing time over the final games of the season, and if he continues to receive solid minutes, he may be a valuable fantasy asset.