Wood contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Hornets.

Wood played just 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss, his fewest across the last four games. He has been one of the more surprising fantasy assets over that period and should continue to be a factor as long as Anthony Davis (back) in on the sidelines. Davis has been labeled probable for the previous three games but has missed all three. There is a chance he is done for the season and if that is the case, Wood should be better than this on most nights.