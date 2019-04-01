Pelicans' Christian Wood: Gets first double-double of season
Wood posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.
Wood entered Sunday's contest coming off a pair of big performances, but fell a rebound shy of a double-double in both contests. He was able to achieve the feat for the first time in 2018-19 against the Lakers and has continued to build a strong case for universal ownership in fantasy leagues as the season winds down. Though the Pelicans are only playing three games this week, Wood's averages over the past three contests (21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per game) might be enough to justify using him in lineups. With Anthony Davis (back) uncertain to play at any point this week and Julius Randle's (finger) status in question ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Wood could again be in store for an elevated role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Christian Wood: Another standout performance in win•
-
Pelicans' Christian Wood: Career night in loss•
-
Pelicans' Christian Wood: Seven points in eight minutes•
-
Pelicans' Christian Wood: Will play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Christian Wood: Latches on with Pelicans•
-
Christian Wood: Let go by Milwaukee•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.