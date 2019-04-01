Wood posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

Wood entered Sunday's contest coming off a pair of big performances, but fell a rebound shy of a double-double in both contests. He was able to achieve the feat for the first time in 2018-19 against the Lakers and has continued to build a strong case for universal ownership in fantasy leagues as the season winds down. Though the Pelicans are only playing three games this week, Wood's averages over the past three contests (21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per game) might be enough to justify using him in lineups. With Anthony Davis (back) uncertain to play at any point this week and Julius Randle's (finger) status in question ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Wood could again be in store for an elevated role in the frontcourt.