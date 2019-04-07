Pelicans' Christian Wood: In starting lineup Sunday
Wood will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Kings, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Wood will get the start with Julius Randle likely getting the night off, as the team said he will only play in an emergency situation. With that, Sunday serves as a big opportunity for Wood, who was one of the rising stars in the G League and should get a full workload in Sacramento.
