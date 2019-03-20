Pelicans' Christian Wood: Latches on with Pelicans
Wood was claimed off waivers by the Pelicans on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wood was let go by the Bucks on Monday to make room for Tim Frazier, and now Wood will get a shot with New Orleans. He's played just 62 total NBA minutes this season -- racking up 37 points, 20 rebounds and two assists -- but he's been a force in the G League. Across 28 appearances with the Wisconsin Herd this season, Wood has averaged 29.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 3.2 blocks/steals. His role will probably remain relatively small with the Pelicans, but New Orleans has plenty of reason to give him a fair shot considering where they are in the standings.
