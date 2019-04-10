Wood went for 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Warriors.

Wood accumulated career highs in scoring, rebounding, and minutes while matching his career high in made threes in the season finale. Having posted 20-plus points in three of the last seven games to end 2018-19, it's likely Wood has made a lasting impression, if not on the Pelicans, then on someone else.