Pelicans' Christian Wood: Seven points in eight minutes
Wood went for seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in eight minutes during Sunday's 113-90 loss to the Rockets.
Wood showcased his offensive abilities in his Pelicans debut. The 23-year-old big man has plenty of competition for playing time even on nights that Anthony Davis is rested. Moreover, Wood is probably best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.
