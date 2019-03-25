Wood went for seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in eight minutes during Sunday's 113-90 loss to the Rockets.

Wood showcased his offensive abilities in his Pelicans debut. The 23-year-old big man has plenty of competition for playing time even on nights that Anthony Davis is rested. Moreover, Wood is probably best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.