Pelicans' Christian Wood: Sitting out Saturday
Wood will not play during Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The Pelicans are opting to protect Wood's health by sitting him out of Saturday's action. The next time we'll see him will likely be the preseason.
