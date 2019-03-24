Wood will be available to make his Pelicans debut in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Wood was recently claimed off waivers by the Pelicans after the young big man was let go by the Bucks. Given that Wood has shown plenty of promise with his G League dominance, averaging 29.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game, New Orleans will likely want to use him as much as possible to see what it has in Wood before season's end.