McCollum (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, but he's planning to suit up either Wednesday versus Philadelphia or Friday versus San Antonio, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McCollum is set to miss a 12th straight game Monday due to a small pneumothorax in his right lung, but he returned to full practices last week and is expected to suit up during the Pelicans' upcoming two-game homestand. New Orleans ends the week with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, so even if McCollum is cleared to suit up, it's unlikely he'll play more than two games this week. The star shooting guard will presumably be on a minutes restriction for his first few games back in action.