McCollum (ankle) will be available to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
McCollum should see his usual workload in his return from a one-game absence, so he's safe to fire up in all season-long settings. Jose Alvarado will likely shift back to the second unit with McCollum back in action and Kira Lewis will likely be working with minutes in the lower teens.
