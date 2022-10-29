McCollum provided 17 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.

McCollum was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup due to a finger injury, and there's a chance the injury might have played a role in his poor shooting display since he ended with more shots (19) than points scored (17), something unusual for a player that's usually efficient with his shooting percentages. The former Blazers guard at least thrived as a passer, though, and he ended just one assist shy of what would've been his third straight double-double. The fact that he logged 35 minutes should bode well for his chances of seeing regular workload when the Pelicans take on the Clippers on Sunday.