McCollum provided 17 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.

McCollum was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup due to a finger injury, and there's a chance the injury played a role in his poor shooting display. The former Blazers guard at least thrived as a passer, ending just one assist shy of what would've been his third straight double-double. He's off the injury report for Sunday against the Clippers.