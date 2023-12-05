McCollum registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 127-117 win over the Kings.

McCollum returned Monday after missing the previous game due to not being cleared for air travel, boosting New Orleans offense while leading the team in assists and ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total. McCollum has posted at least 15 points and five assists on seven occasions this season, including in three straight outings.