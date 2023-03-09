McCollum provided 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Mavericks.

McCollum was well on his way to a solid game before turning things up a notch in the fourth quarter, when he knocked down six of his nine field-goal attempts en route to scoring 16 consecutive points to close out Dallas. He's scored at least 20 points in three of four games to kick off March while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range, erasing any lingering concern about his recent right thumb injury affecting his offensive production.