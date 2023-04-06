McCollum ended Wednesday's 138-131 overtime victory over the Grizzlies with 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 44 minutes.

McCollum reached the 30-point mark for the first time since March 8, when he scored 32 points against the Mavericks, but he also tied his season-high mark in the rebounding category. The veteran has settled in well as a secondary scoring threat for New Orleans, and he's averaging 19.9 points per game across his last 10 appearances.