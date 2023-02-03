McCollum totaled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks.

McCollum was efficient from the field and finished just two assists away from recording a double-double, but the veteran's efforts were not enough to lift New Orleans past Dallas in a tight contest. McCollum has scored at least 19 points in five games in a row and is averaging a robust 24.3 points per game since the start of January, establishing himself as a reliable scoring threat in a span where both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson (hamstring) have missed time. He might experience a reduction in his scoring figures with Ingram back, but he remains a strong play across all formats.