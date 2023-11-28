site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Could make return Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
McCollum (lung) will participate in shootaround Wednesday and could be cleared to make his return to the Pelicans lineup later that night in Philadelphia, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
