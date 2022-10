Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Monday that McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason contest against Chicago, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when McCollum picked up the ankle issue, but per Lopez, the point guard was able to practice fully Sunday, so it doesn't appear to be a major issue. If available, he'll likely play around 20 minutes, per Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.