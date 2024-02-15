McCollum contributed 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 win over Washington.

The veteran guard got back on track after failing to reach 20 points in any of the prior three games. McCollum's usage remains down in 2023-24 as the Pelicans spread the ball around a little more, and over the last 15 contests he's averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.2 threes and 0.8 steals.