McCollum contributed 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

McCollum embraced a secondary role on offense in a game where Trey Murphy notched a career-high 41 points, but he still dazzled against his former team and handed out 11 assists. McCollum has been playing well as a distributor in a team with reliable scoring threats in Brandon Ingram (ankle), Murphy and Zion Williamson (hamstring) when healthy. This was just his fourth game with double-digit dimes on the season, but he's averaging a career-best 5.9 assists per game in 2022-23.