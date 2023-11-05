McCollum was diagnosed with a small collapsed right lung Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans announced Sunday that McCollum will be re-evaluated in the next 48 hours to determine his course of healing, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss time due to the issue. More information should be available after he's further examined by the team's medical staff, but the 32-year-old also sustained a collapsed lung in December of 2021 and was forced to miss a month and a half. With Jose Alvarado (ankle) also sidelined, Kira Lewis, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins should see increased run in McCollum's absence.