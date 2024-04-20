McCollum supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game win over the Kings.

The Pelicans needed McCollum to be at his best Friday, as they were without Zion Williamson (hamstring) while Brandon Ingram was still not ready to handle his regular workload. However, and just like it happened in the first round of the Play-In Tournament against the Lakers, the veteran guard failed to come through and struggled to make an impact, posting a second consecutive single-digit scoring performance. McCollum still averaged 20.0 points per game in the regular season, but his Play-In showings were certainly below the expectations for a player of his caliber.