McCollum ended with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to Utah.

Coming off of a 29-point effort against Phoenix on Sunday, McCollum struggled from the field Tuesday as the Pelicans essentially no-showed on the road. Since missing four games at the end of November due to COVID-19 protocols, McCollum is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three (6-26 3Pt).