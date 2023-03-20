McCollum logged 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Rockets.

Coming into the contest, McCollum had totaled just 27 points (10-29 FG) over his previous two matchups, so Sunday's offensive performance was certainly a step in the right direction. The dynamic point guard also displayed his defensive prowess by recording multiple tallies in each defensive category for just the second time all season. Across nine March appearances, McCollum is averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 assits, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals-plus-blocks.