McCollum recorded 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Spurs.

McCollum had a respectable shooting night, but his production regressed as the Pelicans mounted a late rally to grab the lead in the fourth quarter. He sat on the bench during most of the rally, appearing briefly before losing the lead once again. Brandon Ingram (ankle) is expected to miss significant time, which will put more pressure on McCollum to spearhead the offense.