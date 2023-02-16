McCollum produced 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Lakers.

McCollum returned from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and saw his usual workload. He'll now have a full week off to rest his ankle during the All-Star break. Once the Pelicans return Feb. 23 against the Raptors, McCollum and Brandon Ingram will continue to carry the load offensively with Zion Williamson (hamstring) recently suffering a setback.