McCollum registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

McCollum shot the ball well for most of the contest, going a combined 8-of-15 from the field from the second quarter on before finishing second on the team with 24 points. He added seven rebounds and seven assists, with four of those assists coming in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans pulled away for the win. It was the first time with seven or more rebounds since Dec. 26 against the Pacers while he's now dished out at least five dimes in 11 of his last 13 contests.