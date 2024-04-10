McCollum had 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 victory over Portland.

Facing the franchise he spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with, McCollum continued a scoring surge that has seen him score at least 29 points in four straight games and more than 20 in nine of the last 10. Over that stretch, the 32-year-old guard has averaged 26.7 points, 5.6 assists, 5.2 boards, 4.5 threes and 0.9 steals as New Orleans tries to lock up the last guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference and avoid the Play-In Tournament.