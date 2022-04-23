McCollum recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's 114-111 loss to Phoenix.

McCollum eclipsed 30 points for the first time in three weeks thanks to an improved shooting performance compared to Games 1 and 2. The veteran guard shot just 37.2 percent from the field in the first two games but found his rhythm in Game 3.