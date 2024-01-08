McCollum closed Sunday's 133-100 victory over the Kings with 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

The Pelicans ran away with this game early, and McCollum did all of his damage in just 27 minutes. He also saw increased usage Sunday evening, as the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (quadriceps). McCollum is off to a blistering start in the new year, as he's shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from beyond the arc in his last four games.