McCollum totaled 42 points (13-20 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 127-116 victory over the 76ers.

McCollum caught fire in the victory, connecting on a franchise-high 11 triples en route to a season-high 42 points. He actually hit seven of his three-pointers in the first half alone, setting the Pelicans up for what was an impressive victory. He has been a top-15 player over the past two weeks, stepping up in the absence of Brandon Ingram (toe). He will likely settle in as a top-40 asset once the dust settles, meaning this could be a nice time to try and sell high.