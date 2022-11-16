McCollum ended Tuesday's 113-102 win over Memphis with 30 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block in 37 minutes.

After going 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) from three-point range and averaging just 9.5 points over the prior four games, McCollum found his shooting stroke in the second half Tuesday, with 14 of his points coming in the third quarter alone. The veteran guard set a new season scoring high in the process, but McCollum may not to keep coming up big if Zion Williamson (foot) remains sidelined.