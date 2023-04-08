McCollum finished Friday's 113-105 victory over the Knicks with 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes.

McCollum had a solid night offensively, shooting above 50 percent in each half before finishing second on the team with 23 points as New Orleans snapped the Knicks' five-game winning streak. The shooting guard connected on a team-high four three-pointers in the contest after hitting six in Pelicans' previous game and he's now shooting 47.1 percent from the field through four games this month. McCollum has also grabbed at least five rebounds in three straight.